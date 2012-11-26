William J. Kush, 78, a retired Mobil Research & Development chemist, died on Oct. 2 at his home in Lake Placid, N.Y., from complications of heart and lung disease.
Born in Wichita, Kan., Kush earned a B.S. in chemistry from Kansas State University in 1956. The following year, he was inducted into the Army, spending two years in the Chemical Corps at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah before being honorably discharged.
He returned to Kansas and worked as a chemist for Skelly Oil in El Dorado and Southwest Grease & Oil in Wichita. He then joined Mobil Research & Development in Paulsboro, N.J., in 1961. While carving out a 30-year career at the company, he became a principal in the development of the automotive lubricant Mobil 1.
He was a member of Kansas State University President’s Club and Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1963.
After moving to Lake Placid in retirement in 1996, Kush served as a reporter for the local radio station, enjoyed fishing, and attended Adirondack Community Church.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marlene, and his stepson, David Whelan. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lowe; his stepdaughter, Marjorie Whelan; his companion, Sandra Kane; and four grandchildren.
