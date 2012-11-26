Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William J. Kush

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

William J. Kush, 78, a retired Mobil Research & Development chemist, died on Oct. 2 at his home in Lake Placid, N.Y., from complications of heart and lung disease.

Born in Wichita, Kan., Kush earned a B.S. in chemistry from Kansas State University in 1956. The following year, he was inducted into the Army, spending two years in the Chemical Corps at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah before being honorably discharged.

He returned to Kansas and worked as a chemist for Skelly Oil in El Dorado and Southwest Grease & Oil in Wichita. He then joined Mobil Research & Development in Paulsboro, N.J., in 1961. While carving out a 30-year career at the company, he became a principal in the development of the automotive lubricant Mobil 1.

He was a member of Kansas State University President’s Club and Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1963.

After moving to Lake Placid in retirement in 1996, Kush served as a reporter for the local radio station, enjoyed fishing, and attended Adirondack Community Church.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marlene, and his stepson, David Whelan. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lowe; his stepdaughter, Marjorie Whelan; his companion, Sandra Kane; and four grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Joseph N. Neucer
Frederick Mong
William Hulstrunk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE