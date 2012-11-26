William K. Higby, 83, a retired food chemist, died on Sept. 29.
Born in Upland, Calif., Higby received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1951 and a master’s degree in food technology in 1953, both from Oregon State University.
Higby began his career working for the Sunkist Research Center for seven years. He then joined Ventura Coastal Corp. in Ventura, Calif., serving as its technical director from 1962 until 1968 and as its senior vice president and general manager from 1968 until 1983. Later in his career, Higby worked for Pure Gold Growers and Brown International.
After retiring to Albany, Ore., he remained active as a consultant. Higby was a member of the Institute of Food Technologists and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.
He is survived by his sons, William Jr., David, and Richard; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joanne.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter