Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William K. Higby

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

William K. Higby, 83, a retired food chemist, died on Sept. 29.

Born in Upland, Calif., Higby received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1951 and a master’s degree in food technology in 1953, both from Oregon State University.

Higby began his career working for the Sunkist Research Center for seven years. He then joined Ventura Coastal Corp. in Ventura, Calif., serving as its technical director from 1962 until 1968 and as its senior vice president and general manager from 1968 until 1983. Later in his career, Higby worked for Pure Gold Growers and Brown International.

After retiring to Albany, Ore., he remained active as a consultant. Higby was a member of the Institute of Food Technologists and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.

He is survived by his sons, William Jr., David, and Richard; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joanne.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter G. Arvan
Raymond W. Garris
W. James Harper

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE