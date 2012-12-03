ACS Member Support: Help For The Unemployed

Many chemists are still struggling to find jobs. The American Chemical Society offers career assistance and special discounts to its unemployed members:
National dues: Waiveda
National meeting registration: Free
Regional meeting registration: Reduced fees
ACS Leadership Development System: Reduced rateb
ACS Short Courses: 50% discount
ACS Member Insurance Program: Life insurance premiums deferred
Online discussion forums on LinkedIn and the ACS Network (communities.acs.org/welcome), where members can share experiences and job search resources; ACS career consultants are available to offer advice
ACS Careers (acs.org/careers) is starting an online job club for unemployed members; the group meets via Web conferencing on Tuesdays, 2–3 PM ET, to exchange job-hunting tips and support; sign up online through the ACS Careers site
A list of local and national job-hunting resources at acs.org/unemployed includes job boards, job clubs, employer information, and other resources
For a full listing of benefits for unemployed members, visit www.acs.org/unemployed.
Free career assistance tools for all ACS members:
◾ Virtual Career Fair (careerfair.acs.org/job-seekers/virtual)
◾ ACS Webinars (acswebinars.org), including one on Nov. 8 that explored the doctoral glut and another on Dec. 13 about chemistry and the economy
◾ ACS Careers blog (acscareers.wordpress.com)
◾ Personal career consulting (portal.acs.org/portal/PublicWebSite/careers/ccp/index.htm)
◾ Access to the ACS Network (acs.org/ACSnetwork)
◾ For more information (acs.org/careers)
a Apply for a waiver by contacting ACS with your name and member number via e-mail at service@acs.org or by calling (800) 333-9511 or (614) 447-3776. Dues may be waived for up to two years for unemployed members in good standing. b Enroll in one online course for $25, get three online courses free.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter