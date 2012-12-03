To Make Better Biofuels, Scientists Mine Microbiomes
Microbes within pandas and other creatures may hold keys to cost-competitive cellulose-based biofuels
December 3, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 49
Microbes within pandas and other creatures may hold keys to cost-competitive cellulose-based biofuels
Cover image:
Credit:
Microbes within pandas and other creatures may hold keys to cost-competitive cellulose-based biofuels
Regulators and environmentalists force changes in the water repellency business
U.S. explosion in natural gas, oil production will transform global energy picture
Water-focused polemic calls scientists and engineers to action
A new organization of buyers and suppliers seeks to commercialize industrial biotechnology
Researchers home in on the biochemical mechanism of how cells keep time
Messenger spacecraft confirms water ice and suspects icy organic molecules rest in planet’s shadowed craters