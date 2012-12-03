Advertisement

December 3, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 49

Microbes within pandas and other creatures may hold keys to cost-competitive cellulose-based biofuels

Volume 90 | Issue 49
Microbiome

To Make Better Biofuels, Scientists Mine Microbiomes

Microbes within pandas and other creatures may hold keys to cost-competitive cellulose-based biofuels

Shifting Market For Repellency Chemicals

Regulators and environmentalists force changes in the water repellency business

The New Saudi Arabia

U.S. explosion in natural gas, oil production will transform global energy picture

  • Environment

    ‘Last Call At The Oasis’

    Water-focused polemic calls scientists and engineers to action

  • Business

    New Group Gathers Biobased Chemical Boosters

    A new organization of buyers and suppliers seeks to commercialize industrial biotechnology

  • Biological Chemistry

    Driving The Circadian Clock

    Researchers home in on the biochemical mechanism of how cells keep time

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Water Ice Detected In Mercury’s Craters

Messenger spacecraft confirms water ice and suspects icy organic molecules rest in planet’s shadowed craters

Business & Policy Concentrates

