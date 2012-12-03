Advertisement

December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Cookson will split into two firms: Alent, a plating chemicals maker with annual sales of about $670 million, and Vesuvius, a ceramics firm with sales of about $2.9 billion. U.K.-based Cookson says the split will allow its two parts to pursue their strategies independently.

DKSH, a Swiss specialty chemicals distributor, has acquired Staerkle & Nagler, a privately held distributor also based in Switzerland. Last year, S&N had $22 million in sales to customers in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.

Solvay has established the Chemistry for the Future Solvay Prize. To be awarded every two years, the $390,000 prize is intended to acknowledge major scientific discoveries. A panel of scientists will select the first winner for a November 2013 ceremony.

Nanosys, an advanced-materials firm, says it closed a sixth round of funding worth $15 million. It did not name the investors. The company will use the money to expand manufacturing capabilities for quantum dots, which are used to improve the color and efficiency of liquid-crystal displays.

Bayer HealthCare will acquire Radimetrics, a Toronto-based firm that offers software to measure a patient’s radiation exposure over the course of multiple imaging procedures. Bayer says the purchase will help its radiology business become an end-to-end supplier.

Novozymes, a provider of industrial enzymes, will buy Houston-based Natural Industries for an undisclosed sum. Natural Industries, with annual revenues of $5 million, produces beneficial microorganisms such as inoculants for plant health and disease control.

Hovione and Solvias, both custom drug manufacturers, will collaborate on the development and supply of pharmaceutical cocrystals. The pact combines Hovione particle-engineering technology with Solvias cocrystallization expertise, the partners say.

Curis will pay Genentech $9.5 million to license GDC-0917, a Genentech small molecule that has completed a Phase I clinical trial as a cancer treatment. Curis revealed the transaction as it announced the receipt of a $30 million loan it plans to use to develop the drug.

Ablynx and Algeta will work together to develop a thorium-drug conjugate for the treatment of cancer. Ablynx will provide an antibody-derived therapeutic protein against a specific target, and Algeta will supply conjugation technology to connect the protein to a thorium-227 payload.

