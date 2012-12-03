Advertisement

Environment

Canada Deems Two Chemicals Toxic

by Cheryl Hogue
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Canada has designated hexabromo­cyclododecane (HBCD), a fire retardant used in polystyrene, and the coal tar component quinoline as toxic. On the basis of scientific studies, the agencies Environment Canada and Health Canada last month determined that HBCD is persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic to aquatic and terrestrial invertebrates. HBCD is also potentially harmful to fish and mammals exposed to the substance, they said. The agencies plan to ban the manufacture, use, sale, import, and export of HBCD and products containing it by 2015. Using scientific studies, the Canadian agencies also determined that quinoline is potentially harmful to aquatic organisms, including fish, and may constitute a danger to human life or health because it can cause cancer. Quinoline, found in pavement coatings applied to parking lots and driveways and in the wood preservative creosote, is persistent but does not meet Canada’s criteria for bioaccumulative, according to the agencies. As a result, they plan by 2015 to subject any proposed new manufacture, import, or use of quinoline to further assessment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

