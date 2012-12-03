ChemDesign Changes Private Equity Hands

Resilience Capital Partners has sold the custom chemical manufacturer ChemDesign to Lubar & Co. Both seller and buyer are private investment firms. Based in Marinette, Wis., ChemDesign supplies other companies with ingredients for agricultural, surfactant, additive, and specialty chemical products. Lubar says it plans to continue to invest in product development, equipment, and personnel at ChemDesign. Resilience, which acquired ChemDesign out of bankruptcy in 2006, says the sale to Lubar generated a strong 25.9% net internal rate of return.
