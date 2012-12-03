France’s Minafin Gets Pressure Chemical

Minafin, a French fine chemicals company, has acquired the Pittsburgh-based custom manufacturer Pressure Chemical for an undisclosed sum. Lawrence Rosen, previously the controlling shareholder of Pressure, remains a minority shareholder of the firm and a member of its board. Minafin says it was attracted to Pressure by its expertise in process scale-up, high-pressure chemistry, and niche polymers. Minafin notes that the deal follows its recent formation of a sulfur chemistry partnership, Minathiol, with France’s Total.
