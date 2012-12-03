Germany’s Altana Halts Chinese Deal

The specialty chemical maker Altana has canceled the acquisition of a plant from a Chinese chemical company. Elantas, Altana’s electric insulation division, had announced in June that it would buy a Changzhou Lantian Ruiqi Chemical facility that makes tris-2-hydroxyethyl-isocyanurate, a key wire enamel ingredient. Altana says it encountered delays in obtaining regulatory clearance to expand the Chinese plant. The German company adds that it will keep Lantian Ruiqi as a supplier.
