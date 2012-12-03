Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Government Probes Fatal Oil Rig Fire

by Jeff Johnson
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Department of the Interior announced on Nov. 21 that it will begin a detailed investigation of the Black Elk Energy offshore oil rig fire and explosion in the Gulf of Mexico that killed three workers and hospitalized nine. The Nov. 16 accident occurred during maintenance of a shut-down oil and gas production platform, located 18 miles offshore from Grand Isle, La. In the past two years, DOI’s Bureau of Safety & Environmental Enforcement has assessed the company with some 300 violations, 12 of which were ranked severe and resulted in a platform shutdown to correct problems. The bureau, which is investigating the accident, ordered the company not to restart the rig until a host of requirements are met, including a third-party safety system audit. Hot work is suspected to be the cause of the fire, which resulted in little environmental damage. The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board issued subpoenas to Black Elk and a company doing maintenance on the rig but has not decided whether to conduct an investigation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE