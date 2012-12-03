Holiday gift ideas﻿

Are those chestnuts we smell roasting on your Bunsen burner? It must be that time of year again, and the Newscripts gang has been wading through sites on the Internet to find the perfect gifts for the chemistry lover in your life. Here are a few of our favorites. Visit the Newscripts blog (cenblog.org/newscripts) for our complete holiday gift guide.
Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter