Education

Newscripts

Holiday Gift Ideas

by Bethany Halford
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Are those chestnuts we smell roasting on your Bunsen burner? It must be that time of year again, and the Newscripts gang has been wading through sites on the Internet to find the perfect gifts for the chemistry lover in your life. Here are a few of our favorites. Visit the Newscripts blog (cenblog.org/newscripts) for our complete holiday gift guide.

Credit: ThinkGeek
ThinkGeek or Amazon) is a great way to show off your chemistry know-how to Uncle Al during family get-togethers. The board game can be played by up to eight people aged eight and up, so it's a perfect diversion while the turkey is roasting.
Credit: Molecule-R
Kick the cocktails at your holiday party into the 21st century with Molecule-R’s Cocktail R-Evolution ($60). The molecular mixology kit includes five premeasured food additives, three specialized tools, and a 30-recipe DVD that will teach you how to make mojito bubbles that explode in your mouth, among other potent potables.
Once you've collected all your holiday loot, you'll surely want to send out a few thank-you notes. We found the perfect ones ($10 for a pack of six) at the gentlemanscientistco shop on Etsy.com.
Credit: Slashpile Designs
The Newscripts gang thinks diamonds are a surefire winner in the gift department. But if that’s out of your budget this season, consider the diamond molecule ring ($95) from slashpiledesigns.com, or opt for an entirely different allotrope with buckyball earrings ($25) from Etsy.com’s Stark060.
Credit: Stark060

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

