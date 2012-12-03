Lonza Urethanes Going To Monument

Lonza has agreed to sell its performance urethanes and organics business, located in Brandenburg, Ky., to Indianapolis-based Monument Chemical for an undisclosed sum. Lonza obtained the Kentucky plant last year as part of its acquisition of Arch Chemicals but later decided the business doesn’t fit its portfolio. Monument was formed in 2008 to acquire Dow Chemical’s Haltermann custom processing facility in Houston. It subsequently bought a Haltermann plant in Belgium and Advanced Aromatics in Baytown, Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter