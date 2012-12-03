College Chemistry: NSF Workshops Available

The NSF-sponsored Chemistry Collaborations, Workshops & Communities of Scholars (cCWCS) has announced its 2013 program of faculty workshops. These workshops provide background and a modern perspective on topics in the chemical sciences, along with methods to introduce the material into the college curriculum.
Topics for 2013 include chemistry in art, computational chemistry, environmental chemistry, food chemistry, forensic science, genetics, inorganic chemistry, materials science and nanotechnology, medicinal chemistry, and the use of iPads in teaching chemistry.
Attendance at the workshops is free. More information and an online application are available at ccwcs.org.
