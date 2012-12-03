Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Organometallic Catalyst Works With Natural Enzymes In Reaction Cascades

Artificial metalloenzyme made of iridium complex embedded in protein scaffold cooperates with natural enzymes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

WORKING TOGETHER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem.
In this reaction cascade, an enzyme turns substrates into intermediates that are then used by an artificial metalloenzyme to form products.
Schematic showing natural enzyme working in concert with an artificial metalloenzyme in a cascade reaction. Structure is of the organometallic catalyst that is embedded in streptavidin to make artificial metalloenzyme.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem.
In this reaction cascade, an enzyme turns substrates into intermediates that are then used by an artificial metalloenzyme to form products.

Transition-metal catalysts and biological catalysts don’t always play nicely. In fact, like playground bullies, they can be downright mean, shutting each other down. But now, an international team of chemists has found a way to make them friends. Making organometallic catalysts and enzymes compatible with one another could expand the range of reactions available for industrial biotechnology, such as the production of new types of biofuels.

The team—Thomas R. Ward of the University of Basel, in Switzerland; Nicholas J. Turner of the University of Manchester, in England; and Frank Hollmann of Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands; and coworkers—has developed an artificial metalloenzyme that works in reaction cascades with multiple natural enzymes (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1498).

This combination has been tough to achieve. “For many years, biocatalysts and organometallic catalysts have been developed separately,” says Yi Lu, a chemistry professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. “Although much effort has been devoted to combining the two fields, the incompatibility between the two types of catalysts has made it difficult to realize the promise, particularly in carrying out cascade reactions like those observed in biology.” The new work shows that an artificial metalloenzyme containing an organometallic center is “not only compatible with native enzymes but can also work in harmony with them to perform several cascade reactions,” Lu says.

The researchers made an artificial transfer hydrogenase by embedding an iridium catalyst in a streptavidin scaffold. The streptavidin pocket protects the catalyst and prevents it from inactivating enzymes. “We’re keeping systems that are ‘allergic’ to each other apart,” Ward says.

The researchers used genetic engineering to improve the metalloenzyme. “The organometallic catalyst alone is already active in the absence of any enzyme that inhibits it,” Ward says. “When inserted in streptavidin, the artificial metalloenzyme becomes compatible with a variety of natural enzymes. Thanks to genetic engineering coupled with a colorimetric assay, we also significantly improved the performance of the artificial metalloenzyme.”

The researchers used the artificial transfer hydrogenase in reaction cascades with several other enzymes. For instance, they coupled it with a monoamine oxidase to catalyze the double stereoselective deracemization of amines. In addition, they made a four-enzyme cascade to synthesize l-pipecolic acid from l-lysine.

“The authors have shown how molecular compartmentalization of organometallic catalysts can increase the efficiency of biocatalytic cascades and enable new cascades,” says Claudia Schmidt-Dannert, a biologist at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. “This work is just at the beginning of how protein scaffolds can be engineered and fitted with completely unnatural cofactors designed in the chemistry lab to perform novel types of enzyme reactions.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme and photocatalyst team up to make nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists engineer metalloproteins with novel activities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzymes And Metals Enable Regiodivergent Organic Reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE