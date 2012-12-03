Advertisement

Policy

Pacifichem 2015 Issues Call For Symposia

December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Honolulu
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Photo of Waikiki Beach Hotels and Diamond Head Crater in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Credit: Shutterstock

The 2015 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, known as Pacifichem 2015, is issuing its first call for symposia. The conference will be held on Dec. 15–20, 2015, in Honolulu. Details can be found online at pacifichem.org.

Pacifichem is sponsored by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Chinese Chemical Society, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute.

ACS will serve as the host society of the 2015 congress. Peter J. Stang, a distinguished professor in the chemistry department at the University of Utah, is the congress chair. Steven Holdcroft, a chemistry professor at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, is the scientific program committee chair. In addition to Stang, the other ACS representatives on the Pacifichem 2015 organizing committee are Bryan Balazs, Richard Love, Anna K. Mapp, Mario Mediati, Elsa Reichmanis, Nancy Todd, and Christopher J. Welch.

The technical program will be organized into the following subject areas:

◾ Core areas of chemistry: analytical; inorganic; macromolecular; organic; and physical, theoretical, and computational.

◾ Multi- or cross-disciplinary areas of chemistry: agrochemistry, environmental chemistry, and geochemistry; biological chemistry; and materials and nanoscience.

◾ Chemistry solutions to global challenges: chemistry of clean energy conversion, storage, and production; connecting chemistry to society; and bench to bedside—chemistry of health care.

Only members of sponsoring or participating societies are eligible to submit symposium proposals. All symposia will require coorganizers from at least three Pacific Basin countries.

Symposium proposal submission will open on Jan. 1, 2013, and close on April 1, 2013. The scientific program will fill up quickly, so proposals should be submitted as early as possible to ensure a place in the program. Proposals should be submitted through the Pacifichem 2015 online symposium system, which can be found on the meeting website.

Further details on the topic areas and procedures for submitting proposals can also be found on the website. Potential organizers are advised to e-mail pacifichem@acs.org if they have questions or need assistance.

The 2015 congress will be the seventh in the conference series, which was established more than 30 years ago to disseminate research results among chemical scientists from Pacific Rim countries. The meetings are held in Honolulu about every five years.

