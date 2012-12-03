Pfizer Venture Arm Invests In Rhythm

Rhythm, a Boston-based biotech firm, has raised $33 million in a second financing round. Pfizer Venture Investments chipped in $8 million as a new investor. To date, the nearly three-year-old company has raised $73 million. Rhythm will use the funding to advance small-peptide therapeutics that target metabolic diseases. Rhythm’s ghrelin agonist RM-131 is in Phase II clinical trials for treating gastrointestinal disorders. A melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, RM-493, is in Phase I trials for treating obesity and diabetes.
