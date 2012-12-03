Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Polymer Hydrolysis Stresses Out Medical Implants

Study finds that water hydrolyzes block copolymer backbones over time, reducing polymer mass and tensile strength

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Polymer scientists tracking how well siloxane-polyether-urethane block co­polymers used in medical implants stand the test of time have found that troubling degradation occurs by simple hydrolysis of the polymer backbones (Macromolecules, DOI: 10.1021/ma301965y). Kimberly A. Chaffin of medical device manufacturer Medtronic, in collaboration with Marc A. Hillmyer and Frank S. Bates of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, led a team that studied the commercial thermoelastic polymers Elast-Eon E2A and PurSil 35. The researchers exposed the polymers for up to a year in buffered aqueous solutions ranging from 37 °C (body temperature) to 85 °C. They monitored the polymers via X-ray scattering and various spectroscopic techniques, size-exclusion chromatography, and mechanical tests. The polymers are stable to oxidation, but the researchers found that long-term exposure to water leads to both polymer mass reduction and degradation of tensile strength. They suppose that hydrolysis is occurring at the Si–O bonds of polysiloxane units, C–O bonds of polyether units, and N(H)–C(O)–O bonds of polyurethane units. The silver lining in the observation, Hillmyer says, is that further work determining the specific bonds being broken under hydrolytic aging will allow researchers to design more resistant and mechanically stable biomedical materials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE