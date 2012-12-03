Roche Collaborates With Broad Institute

Roche’s Translational & Clinical Research Center will work with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University in a multiyear collaboration to repurpose, or find new therapeutic uses for, existing Roche compounds. The Swiss drug firm is providing more than 300 compounds that failed to meet Phase II clinical milestones or were shelved for strategic reasons (C&EN, Oct. 1, page 15). Broad will use its screening technologies to try to link the compounds to novel patient populations, find new disease associations, or reveal new targets for drug discovery.
