Sanofi And Selecta Target Allergies

Sanofi and Selecta Biosciences are joining to develop antigen-specific immunotherapies for allergies using Selecta’s synthetic vaccine particle technology. Under the agreement, Sanofi obtains an exclusive license to develop an immunotherapy against a life-threatening food allergen and an option to develop two more allergy therapies. Selecta can receive milestone payments totaling up to $300 million for each of the three drug candidates. Selecta was founded in 2008 by MIT professor Robert Langer and two Harvard Medical School professors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter