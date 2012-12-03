Solyndra Tubes Are Repurposed For Art

Solar firm Solyndra’s 2011 bankruptcy left behind an inventory of 24 million glass tubes. Architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello used 1,368 of them to create The SOL Grotto, an art installation at the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. Natural light is transmitted into the grotto through the array of tubes, which take on an electric blue hue. The tubes also carry the sound of a nearby waterfall. The SOL Grotto is part of an exhibition that runs through Jan. 20, 2013.
