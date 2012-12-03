U.K.’s CRT To Develop Lorus Cancer Drug

Cancer Research Technology, the commercial arm of the nonprofit Cancer Research UK, will initiate a clinical trial for IL-17E, a Lorus Therapeutics cancer treatment. IL-17E is the third biologic that CRT has brought into its portfolio as part of a program that allows companies to keep the rights to drugs that the nonprofit evaluates. CRT will fund both preclinical and Phase I studies. If Lorus does not elect to continue developing IL-17E after seeing Phase I data, rights will be transferred to CRT.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter