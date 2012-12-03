Advertisement

Policy

University Spending On R&D Up In 2011

by Andrea Widener
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
University spending on R&D hit a record high of $65.1 billion in fiscal 2011, according to a report from NSF. The number is up 6.3% from 2010. The main source of the increase was the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009, a law designed to stimulate the economy. That stimulus support represented 10.2% of all federal R&D spending in 2011. Most other research funding remained flat last year, although nonprofits and universities did show slight spending increases. The University of Washington, the University of Michigan, and the University of Pennsylvania led the schools receiving federal R&D support from the stimulus package in 2011. Stimulus funds resulted in spending increases across most scientific disciplines, with the life sciences topping the list at $37.2 billion in total support in 2011, up 6.6% from the previous year. The physical sciences saw a boost to $4.8 billion, up 3.5%. Chemistry funding rose 2.2% to $1.8 billion, and chemical engineering support increased 12.9% to $927 million.

