Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Volunteering For Success

by Brought to you by ACS ­Careers
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Word cloud art with the theme of volunteerism.
Credit: Shutterstock

Volunteering is a great way to pick up new skills and expand your professional network. But with thousands of worthy causes to choose from, how do you decide where to invest your time and energy? To get the most out of your volunteer activities, ask yourself the following questions:

WHAT ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT? When you do something that you feel passionate about, chances are that you’ll do it well. So when you choose an organization to volunteer with, make sure that you not only believe in the organization’s mission but also are excited about the particular project you’ll be working on. If you see that what you’re doing is important and beneficial to others, that will motivate you to do your best and to persevere even when you run into difficulties.

WILL YOU LEARN A NEW SKILL? Volunteering can give you an opportunity to learn a new skill in a low-risk environment, where mistakes won’t jeopardize your livelihood. For example, let’s say you want to gain some experience managing a budget. If this responsibility is not part of your professional position, you could volunteer to become treasurer for a local organization. This will give you some hands-on experience in setting a budget and in tracking income and expenses. You will not only learn whether you’re good at managing finances, but also you’ll learn whether you enjoy financial responsibility. When the time comes to do this task in your professional job, you will have the experience to do it right.

WILL YOU WORK WITH GOOD PEOPLE? Another reason to volunteer is to get to know new people. Before you make a large commitment to an organization, spend some time with the professional staff and volunteers involved in that organization, perhaps by assisting with a onetime event. Are the volunteers fun to work with? Do you share a common vision for the organization? Do the professional staff members treat the volunteers with respect?

WILL YOU BE APPRECIATED? With most volunteer work, your only direct payment is others’ appreciation for a job well done. Some organizations are better than others at thanking volunteers and making sure that they feel appreciated. Is the sense of accomplishment at the end of the project sufficient reward for your hard work?

CAN YOU LEAVE WHEN YOU NEED TO? Leaving gracefully can be the hardest part of volunteering—especially if you’re doing a great job and no one wants to see you go. Picking a volunteer position with a fixed term limit is a good way to make sure that your commitment will be finite. Even if you have a term limit, you might want to think ahead and have a successor picked out. Let that person take over when it’s time, and resist the temptation to dictate how to do things.

Volunteer positions can be extremely rewarding, both personally and professionally. By carefully selecting the organizations you want to be involved with and the specific projects that will benefit from your skills, you can increase the likelihood that you get as much as, or more than, you give.

The American Chemical Society offers many opportunities to get involved as a volunteer. Two of the easiest places to help are within your local section and your technical division.

Get Involved In The Discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to decide if you should accept a promotion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interviewing: Can do the job, will do the job, fit for the job
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to find mentors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE