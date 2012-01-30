Alnylam To Cut A Third Of Staff

Alnylam is making another round of job cuts as it sharpens its focus on the clinical development of its RNAi-based drug candidates. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company, which had 171 employees at the end of September 2011, will trim 33% of its workforce to save roughly $20 million this year. Alnylam will take a $4 million charge in the first quarter related to the restructuring. The move marks the second round of major layoffs at Alnylam, which in September 2010 shed a quarter of its staff after ending a five-year research collaboration with Novartis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter