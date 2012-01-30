Custom Chemicals
Seeing some improvement in business, contract manufacturers hope for stability during a period of continuing uncertainty
January 30, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 5
Researchers challenge a sensational claim, while others revisit arsenic biochemistry
Editors put into writing their efforts to curb use of undesirable solvents and minimize chemical waste
Proliferation of waterborne products quickens the pace of change in antimicrobial formulations
New EPA data tool provides look at emitters by facility, location, and more
Chemical genetics screening study identifies a small-molecule inhibitor for programmed cell death