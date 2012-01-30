Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Atomic X-ray Laser Blasts Ahead

World’s most powerful X-ray laser outdoes itself with a more coherent beam to probe nanoscale materials

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A femtosecond-pulsed, atomic X-ray laser—beaming at the highest energies reached so far by its kind—could enable new developments in high-resolution spectroscopy, according to a report in Nature (DOI: 10.1038/nature10721). X-ray lasers have been in use since the 1980s, but scientists are forever in search of higher energy, shorter-pulsed, and more coherent beams to probe the atomic-scale distances and motions of molecules. Nina Rohringer of the Center for Free-Electron Laser Science, in Germany, and colleagues used SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory’sLinac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), which is a free-electron laser, to pump collections of neon atoms into high-energy states and achieve laser radiation of 849 eV. Although this energy is actually less than the 960 eV produced by LCLS, which is currently the world’s most powerful X-ray laser, the light produced by an atomic laser has advantages over that of a free-electron laser. For example, the Rohringer group’s laser produces light that is far more coherent, with photon energy spreads of less than 1 eV, whereas LCLS’s spread averages 15 eV.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE