BASF And Philips Develop New OLED

BASF and Philips have developed organic light-emitting diodes that provide light when on and are transparent when off. The companies say the OLEDs can be powered by equally transparent solar cells and integrated into car roofs. BASF and Philips have been cooperating since 2006 under a German government initiative. BASF develops dyes and other chemicals that Philips uses to manufacture OLEDs.
