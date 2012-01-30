Bayer Will Expand Urethane Materials

Bayer MaterialScience is building a $45 million plant in Leverkusen, Germany, that will make hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) and isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI), which are used in polyurethane coatings. To be completed in the fall of 2013, the plant will be integrated with existing HDI and IPDI facilities at the site. Bayer MaterialScience plans more than $900 million in investments in Germany over the next three years.
