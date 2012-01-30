Genomatica, Novamont Form Partnership

San Diego-based start-up Genomatica has formed a joint venture with Italian biobased plastics maker Novamont to operate a 40 million-lb-per-year butanediol plant in Italy. The companies signed a letter of intent last August. The venture is spending $50 million to purchase an idle lysine facility in Adria, Italy, from BioItalia and retrofit it to make biobased butanediol by 2013. Novamont will hold a majority of the joint venture and will purchase all of the plant’s output for polymer production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter