Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching

by Marc S. Reisch
January 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jesus (Chuy) Benitez
Allen
Roxana Allen, teacher, St. John’s School, Houston
Credit: Jesus (Chuy) Benitez
Allen

Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roxana Allen’s colleagues call her a gifted, patient, and talented teacher. Her enthusiasm for chemistry so inspires her students that, for them, learning is not a chore but fun.

Her success in the chemistry classroom stems from her ability to create “a stable compound consisting of exceptional scientific knowledge, motherly patience, high expectations, and a child’s delight with the mysteries of the natural world,” says an educator who knows her well.

Allen, 51, has a knack for finding ways to make science fun. On Halloween, Allen’s students may try to explode a pumpkin filled with acetylene gas. In warmer months, students can be found preparing liquid-nitrogen ice cream or seeing whether they can walk on a mixture of cornstarch and water filling a baby pool in a demonstration of the properties of non-Newtonian fluids.

The enthusiasm she engenders helps her students succeed. Almost all of Allen’s Honors Chemistry I students take the chemistry Advanced Placement exam and score an average of four out of five each year, says a teacher with whom Allen has worked. Her ability to inspire and educate won her a place from 2003 to 2006 as a mentor for the U.S. high school team preparing to compete in the International Chemistry Olympiad.

Allen doesn’t just focus on creating insightful teaching lessons. She is also committed to her own professional development and to the professional development of other chemistry teachers. Allen “is always eager to learn and improve” to better teach her students, a colleague says.

Allen received a B.S. in biochemistry in 1982 from Texas A&M University. She received secondary education certification in 1985 from the University of Texas, Arlington, and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Houston in 1993.

She first taught from 1985 to 1987 at Midland High School in Midland, Texas. For the next three years, she was a teacher at Ross Sterling High School in Houston. Since 1990, she has taught at St. John’s School in Houston, where she also took on the role of science department chair from 1993 to 1998 and again from 1999 to 2003. Between 1998 and 1999 she was the interim dean of faculty.

Among the awards she has received are the ACS Scholarship Exam Teacher Award in 1999 and 2000, the ACS Greater Houston Section Thomas Aczel Award for Excellence in Chemical Education in 2001, and the ACS Southwest Regional Excellence in High School Chemistry Teaching Award in 2008.

She is a member of the Metropolitan Houston Chemistry Teachers Association and ACS. She has organized chemical education sessions at conferences such as the Southwest Regional ACS Meeting and the Conference for the Advancement of Science Teaching to support chemistry teachers at these events.

She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the National Science Teachers Association, Science Teachers Associated of Texas, and Associated Chemistry Teachers of Texas. For the latter group, she served a stint from 2001 to 2008 as president-elect, president, and immediate past-president.

Allen will present the award address before the ACS Division of Chemical Education.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helen Free Award To Gina Malczewski
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oklahoma Chemist Award To A. K. Fazlur Rahman
MARM Presents Regional Awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE