Mitsubishi Gas Adds Second Resins Plant

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical will build a facility in Thailand that makes bismaleimide triazine resin-based copper-clad laminates and preimpregnated composites for the electronics industry. MGC is the world’s largest producer of the resins, at a plant in Japan that was knocked out of operation for several weeks last year after the March 11 earthquake. MGC says it is setting up the second plant to address customer fears of supply shortages in the event of another natural disaster. It will be located in an industrial park in Chonburi, a province east of Bangkok that was not affected by flooding in Thailand last year, MGC says.
