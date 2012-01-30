Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

National Academy Workshop Explores Challenges Facing Chemistry Graduate Education

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Chemistry graduate education as it exists today may be unsustainable, leading chemists said last week at a National Research Council Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology workshop.

The educational enterprise “has been successful at what it’s been asked to do,” said Gary B. Schuster, a chemistry professor at Georgia Tech. But the world has changed, workshop participants noted, and universities are facing declining state budgets, a poor job market, changing employer expectations, and shifting U.S. and global demographics. Workshop participants considered how chemistry graduate education in the U.S. should respond to these and other changes.

George M. Whitesides, a chemistry professor at Harvard University, suggested abandoning the model in which, for a Ph.D. thesis, a student works as an apprentice for a single professor. Instead, he said, students should have broad experience, including working closely with more than one professor, involvement in multidisciplinary programs, and at least a part of the research organized around important societal needs—such as energy and health.

Participants also proposed that the NSF Chemistry Division fund experiments in chemistry graduate education at several universities. An internship program for graduate students was one suggestion.

No single solution will work for all universities, the workshop participants agreed. Schuster called for universities to do what works best for their unique circumstances. “Not every university can and should do the same things,” he said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Master’s degrees matter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Portland Section hosts Women in Science Student Summit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts Academic Leadership Training Workshop

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE