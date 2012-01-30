Novo Nordisk To Open Diabetes R&D Center

Novo Nordisk is opening an R&D center in Seattle dedicated to accelerating the development of new treatments for type 1 diabetes. Slated to open this summer with about 20 scientists, the center will bring together at one site basic research and early proof-of-concept trials. Novo says this approach will enable new therapies to move quickly from animal models into human tests. Matthias von Herrath, currently director of the Center for Type 1 Diabetes Research at La Jolla Institute for Allergy & Immunology, will head the new center.
