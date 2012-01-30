Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Peroxide Dianion Finds A Stable Home

Using hydrogen bonds to stabilize peroxide dianion in a macrocycle provides a metal-free source of a useful oxidant

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Peroxide dianion (center) is trapped by hydrogen bonds in the core of hexacarboxamide cryptand; some of the molecule’s exterior is omitted for clarity.
A molecular model of a peroxide dianion trapped by hydrogen bonds in a hexacarboxamide cryptand ring.
Credit: Science
Peroxide dianion (center) is trapped by hydrogen bonds in the core of hexacarboxamide cryptand; some of the molecule’s exterior is omitted for clarity.

Like a hermit crab occupying an abandoned seashell, the transient peroxide dianion (O22–) has been enticed by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology to take up residence in a hydrogen-bonding macromolecule (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1212678). Generating stable, soluble sources of O22– has historically been a challenge in dioxygen chemistry. Reduction of O2 to O22– is typically carried out in chemical and biochemical oxidation processes by transition-metal complexes. Nazario Lopez, Christopher C. Cummins, Daniel G. Nocera, and coworkers hypothesized that O22– could be stabilized without a metal if it were surrounded by a hydrogen-bonding environment. The team found that the hexacarboxamide cryptand fit the bill, serving as an anion receptor for O22–. The researchers prepared gram quantities of cryptand-encapsulated O22– either by the disproportionation of KO2 or by the reduction of O2 by cobaltocene. The dianion is stabilized by a combination of six strong hydrogen bonds to the cryptand’s six amide hydrogen atoms (shown) and by six weak hydrogen bonds to the cryptand’s three aryl hydrogen atoms (not shown). The researchers used electrochemical experiments and simulations to understand how the mechanism of O2 reduction at an electrode surface is profoundly altered in the presence of the cryptand.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen Bonds To Phosphorus Observed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Terminal Vanadium(III) Oxo Complex Isolated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borinium Cation Is A Stellar Lewis Acid

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE