Petrochemical Group Changes Its Name

The National Petrochemical & Refiners Association is changing its name to the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). The switch, which takes effect at the end of January, “will better describe who we are, what we do, and how we serve the American people,” says Charles T. Drevna, president of the 110-year-old Washington, D.C.-based industry trade group. Drevna says the organization is changing its name for several reasons. “We’re proud to be American, and we want everyone who hears or reads our name to know that. We’re proud to be high-tech manufacturers, and we want everyone to know that as well,” he remarks. The association’s members manufacture transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products. AFPM was founded in 1902 as the National Petroleum Association, became the National Petroleum Refiners Association in 1961, and the National Petrochemical & Refiners Association in 1998.