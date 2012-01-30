Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Vanadium Complex Shreds Nitrous Oxide

In a chemical first, metal cleaves both the N–O and the N–N bonds of nitrous oxide

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Metal-induced bond cleavage of nitrous oxide (N2O) typically proceeds by rupture of the N–O bond, leaving the oxygen atom bound to the metal and giving off N2 gas as a by-product. On rare occasions, N–N bond cleavage happens instead. A team led by Kay Severin at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, now reports a reaction sequence that results in cleavage of both the N–O and N–N bonds (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja210976a). The team used a pair of complementary reagents to accomplish the feat: a vanadium mesityl complex with a strong affinity for oxygen and the strong Lewis basic N-heterocyclic carbene 1,3-dimesitylimidazol-2-ylidene, which weakens the N–N bond. Nitrous oxide is an efficient greenhouse gas, and under the right conditions in the atmosphere it’s an ozone-depleting substance. Severin’s team is studying N2O cleavage to learn how to overcome its inert character, which could lead to environmental remediation strategies or the ability to use N2O as a chemical reagent.

Reaction scheme of vanadium complex cleaving nitrous oxide.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borylenes help cleave dinitrogen into ammonium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into commodity chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Additional Advances In CO2 Fixation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE