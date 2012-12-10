Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

ACS Needs You!

by Cheryl B. Frech
December 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Cheryl B. Frech, Chair, ACS Committee on Public Relations and Communications.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Daniel Smith/U of Central Oklahoma
This is a mug of Cheryl B. Frech, Chair, ACS Committee on Public Relations and Communications.
Credit: Daniel Smith/U of Central Oklahoma

Why don’t more people volunteer? The answer, say some authorities, is simple: No one ever asked them.

So let me be right up front about why I’m writing this article: I’m asking you to volunteer.

To take some liberty with the well-known recruiting poster, “ACS Needs You!” Specifically, we need you to help children learn about chemistry.

Before you say, “I don’t have time” or “I’m not good at teaching chemistry to kids,” let me assure you that I’m not asking you to do more than visit the American Chemical Society’s website and then offer a teacher or two in your community’s schools some free ACS resources they can use in their classrooms. If your time is limited, you could just send them a link to the materials, which they can easily download at no cost. Of course, if you decide you want to do more, we can use all the help we can get.

Since the ACS Chemistry Ambassadors program was launched in 2009, more than 7,000 members have volunteered to help educate people about the importance of chemistry. One initiative of the program is to provide K–12 teachers with free ACS classroom resources they can use to teach students about the excitement, wonder, and capabilities that chemistry offers.

Getting youngsters interested in and excited about chemistry might inspire some to pursue chemistry as a profession. Most of us would agree that we will need fresh faces in the chemistry pipeline if we want our country to be competitive in tomorrow’s global marketplace. Each of us can do our part by helping teachers gain access to the excellent ACS education resources that can get children energized about chemistry and science.

Members who have helped distribute these materials are effusive in their praise; so too are the teachers who use the materials. Here are just a few of their comments:

How You Can Help

Chemistry Ambassadors: www.acs.org/chemistryambassadors

Students 2 Science: students2science.org

Chementhusiasts discussion group: www.acs.org/network

WonderScience: www.acs.org/wonderscience

YouTube video messages: youtube.com/ChemistryAmbassadors

Chemistry Ambassadors’ Facebook page: facebook.com/chemistryambassadors

ACS Network Chemistry Ambassadors: communities.acs.org/community/society/chemistry_ambassadors

“As an ambassador, I eagerly waited for my Jiggle Gel kits to arrive and watched with delight as the students explored polymers and their properties.”

Angela Ellston, primary school teacher, Tasmania, Australia

“I am an ACS Chemistry Ambassador. Last summer ACS sent me the rainbow chemistry experiment packages to use in my daughter’s classroom. Prior to my classroom presentation, I explained the ACS chemistry program and experiments at a parent-teacher organization meeting. The parents and teachers were excited about the opportunity but wanted to know if I could present the experiment to the school’s other fourth-grade class as well. I agreed and presented the experiments to both classes, which consisted of approximately 60 enthusiastic students. This is a great program that ACS offers.”

William A. Ayling, Integrated Science LLC, Liverpool, N.Y.

“In New Jersey we have over 200 volunteers at Students 2 Science. They conduct daylong laboratory experiences with youngsters from economically distressed school districts. We reach more than 2,000 students a year. It is a great opportunity for Chemistry Ambassadors to interact with our youth and make a difference. We have a discussion group, Chementhusiasts, on the ACS Network and locally at chementhusiasts@yahoogroups.com where teachers and chemistry professionals can learn about each other’s needs and the resources ACS offers.”

William H. Suits, Chemistry Ambassador, Bedminster, N.J.

“Around 24 years ago, my husband and I began taking our daughter to ‘chemistry day’ at the Kalamazoo Public Library. We had a great time. The activities really enriched our lives. We began subscribing to WonderScience and used to invite the neighbor kids in to do science experiments featured in the magazine. We had loads of fun, and the entire neighborhood of children learned lots more science than they might have without your inspiration. As a former teacher, I know what it means to learn years later that your work made a difference. Thank you.”

Jennifer Tice, Three Rivers, Mich.

Like the 7,000 Chemistry Ambassadors, I hope you will be able to share a little of your time to help kids in your area learn about chemistry. Visit our website to learn more about the many ways you can help. Once you do, we’d like you to tell us about your experiences. E-mail us at chemistryambassadors@acs.org, and let us know how things went. Also, check out some of the YouTube video messages from ACS members who have volunteered as Chemistry Ambassadors. Additionally, you can follow outreach events on Facebook and join in discussions on the ACS Network Chemistry Ambassadors page.

I know some people who are asked to volunteer are skeptical. They wonder whether they can really make a difference. To that I would say, ask some of the people who have taken the time to volunteer as Chemistry Ambassadors. I think their collective answer will be abundantly clear: Yes, you can!

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Look through the eyes of a child today
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Share a love of chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Teachers Find A Home At ACS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE