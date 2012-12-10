Beyond The Patent Cliff
In 2012, drugmakers lost many key patents, but that was just a part of a broad industry transformation
December 10, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 50
Confusion over requirement leads to analysis, revision of review criteria
Some experiments find cell damage and increased risk of sexually transmitted infections
Team redesigns enzyme to stop harmful immune reactions caused by gluten-based peptides
The closure of Merck Serono’s Geneva site prompts staffers to consider launching their own firms
Chlorinated methanes are detected, but their carbon source, whether they are biological or not, is still unknown