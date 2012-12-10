Advertisement

09050-cov-cover.jpg
09050-cov-cover.jpg
December 10, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 50

In 2012, drugmakers lost many key patents, but that was just a part of a broad industry transformation

Volume 90 | Issue 50
Investment

Beyond The Patent Cliff

In 2012, drugmakers lost many key patents, but that was just a part of a broad industry transformation

NSF Clarifies Its Broader Impacts Grant Requirement

Confusion over requirement leads to analysis, revision of review criteria

Studies Raise Questions About Safety Of Personal Lubricants

Some experiments find cell damage and increased risk of sexually transmitted infections

  • Biological Chemistry

    Protein Takes Aim At Celiac Disease

    Team redesigns enzyme to stop harmful immune reactions caused by gluten-based peptides

  • Business

    Merck Serono Funds Start-Ups In Switzerland

    The closure of Merck Serono’s Geneva site prompts staffers to consider launching their own firms

  • People

    NSF Chemistry: Gervay-Hague Of UC Davis Named New Division Head

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Curiosity Takes A Look At Martian Dirt

Chlorinated methanes are detected, but their carbon source, whether they are biological or not, is still unknown

Business & Policy Concentrates

