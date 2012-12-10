AMRI Realigns Its Discovery Services

Albany Molecular Research Inc. will fold its in vitro biology capabilities into its other drug discovery services. In the process, the firm will close its Bothell, Wash., site, which employs 24 people, by March 2013. The company will move most of the site’s activities to its Singapore location and certain analytical capabilities to its Albany headquarters. Earlier this year, AMRI trimmed its U.S. contract drug discovery staff, closed a site in Hungary, and expanded in India and Singapore.
