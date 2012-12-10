BASF Sets Taiwanese Metal Injection Unit

BASF will set up a 5,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Kuanyin, Taiwan, to produce feedstock for metal injection molding. The company expects to open the facility in 2013. Bearing the brand name Catamold, the feedstock enables manufacturers to mold complex metal and ceramic parts as easily as if they were plastic, BASF claims. Customer support for the Catamold business in Asia will be provided by the company’s new R&D center in Shanghai.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter