Call For Nominations For Solid-State Faculty Fellowship

Nominations are being sought for the ExxonMobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship, sponsored by the ExxonMobil Foundation and administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry’s Solid State & Materials Chemistry Subdivision. The award consists of an unrestricted grant of $10,000. The fellowship will be presented at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
The fellowship is awarded to young scientists who have made substantial contributions to solid-state chemistry and have the potential to emerge as leaders in the field. The recipient of the fellowship must hold a tenure-track faculty position at a U.S. institution, must not yet have received tenure, and, preferably, is not currently in the final stage of tenure review.
Nominations must include a letter, a one-page summary of current research interests, a brief curriculum vitae, a publication list, two additional supporting letters, and copies of no more than three recent publications. E-mail nomination packages and letters of support, in the order noted above, as a single PDF document to Mark Green, Solid State & Materials Chemistry Subdivision chair, at exxonmobil@acsdic.org. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15, 2013. For more information, visit www.acsdic.org/exxonmobil.htm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter