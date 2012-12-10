Carl J. Olsen, 84, a professor emeritus at California State University, Northridge, died on Oct. 23 after a long illness.
Born in Oakland, Calif., Olsen received a B.S. in 1947 and an M.S. in 1949, both in chemistry from the University of San Francisco. During the Korean War, he served for two years in the Army at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.
After the war, Olsen earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Southern California, under Jerome A. Berson, in 1962. He then became a founding member of the chemistry faculty at San Fernando Valley State College, which later became California State University, Northridge. Olsen retired in 1995.
He was a member of Sigma Xi and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.
Olsen is survived by his wife, Willa, and sons, Eric and John-Carl.
