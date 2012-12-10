Contract Firms Add Analytical Services

Three contract manufacturing firms are expanding their analytical services offerings. Sweden’s Recipharm is increasing its analytical development capacity for pharmaceutical formulation, along with regulatory-compliant production for clinical trial materials, in Solna, Sweden. A new analytical lab is set to open by May 2013. Similarly, U.S.-based Regis Technologies recently added regulatory-compliant analytical development services for pharma customers after expanding its labs in Morton Grove, Ill., in 2010. And Aptuit, also based in the U.S., says it now has analytical services for biotherapeutics at its site in Verona, Italy.
