People

Donald L. Heywood

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 50
Donald L. Heywood, 85, a retired Union Carbide chemist, died on Oct. 4.

Born in New Haven, Conn., Heywood served in the Navy before earning a B.S. in 1950 and a Ph.D. in 1954, both in chemistry from Yale University.

He started a 36-year career with Union Carbide at the company’s research department in South Charleston, W.Va., in the early 1950s and later moved to company locations in California and Connecticut. A pioneer in the development of environmentally safe pesticides, he became Union Carbide’s corporate expert for environmental compliance.

After his retirement in 1989, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he developed a technology services group to provide chemical and audit support to the law firm of McKenna, Conner & Cuneo.

In 1992, Heywood moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., where he continued to work as an independent consultant until 2000.

Credited with many patents and technical publications, Heywood was a member of Sigma Xi and Alpha Chi Sigma. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.

He served as treasurer at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill and volunteered at the University of North Carolina Hospitals. He enjoyed writing poems and was active in golf, bridge, and conversation and writing groups.

Heywood is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline; son, Thomas; daughter, Julie Edwards; and six grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

