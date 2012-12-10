Fabio Ribeiro Wins Albert Award

Fabio H. Ribeiro, professor of chemical engineering at Purdue University, is the recipient of the 2012 International Precious Metals Institute Henry J. Albert Award, sponsored by BASF. The award was given in recognition of Ribeiro’s outstanding theoretical and experimental contributions to the science and technology of precious metals. His research focuses on the kinetics of heterogeneous catalytic processes. One area of particular interest is the development of techniques to study catalysts under dynamic reaction conditions.
