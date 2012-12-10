Green Chemistry Grants Available

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute’s Pharmaceutical Roundtable seeks proposals for a one-year, $100,000 research grant for the development of greener solvents for the pharmaceutical industry.
Proposals are invited from institutions of higher education worldwide. The deadline is 5 PM EST on Jan. 15, 2013. For details, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable.
This past September, the roundtable awarded its first research grant for greener medicinal chemistry. The $50,000 grant went to Neil K. Garg, an associate chemistry professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, for work on green nickel-catalyzed cross-coupling reactions.
The Pharmaceutical Roundtable is a partnership between ACS GCI and pharma-related companies that want to integrate green chemistry and engineering into drug discovery and production.
