Henri T. Plant, 90, a retired chemist with expertise in chemical process technology, died in Scotia-Glenville, N.Y., on Sept. 28.
Born in Hempstead, N.Y., Plant earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Colgate University in 1942. He began his career at Bakelite Corp., investigating polymers. Soon after, he worked on the Manhattan Project, conducting research related to separating uranium-235 from uranium-238.
Plant joined General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y., in 1953. He focused on projects as varied as the molding of plastic bottles and development of the sodium-sulfur battery. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943.
Serving as director of the Mohawk Valley Hiking Club, Plant also headed the Rotterdam Explorer Post 17. He also helped efforts to bring the area’s Christman Sanctuary under the protection of the Nature Conservancy.
Plant is survived by his children, Suzette Tanis-Plant, Chris, and Scott; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter