Isochem Acquires England’s Wychem

The French fine chemicals firm Isochem has acquired Wychem, a Newmarket, England-based producer of pharmaceutical intermediates. With the deal, Isochem expands its range of intermediates, particularly aromatic compounds, and acquires a kilo lab. Wychem provides chemicals in quantities ranging from 1 to 1,000 kg, whereas Isochem has manufacturing capacity of up to 100 metric tons. Isochem was acquired by the German private equity firm Aurelius in 2010 and subsequently indicated it was on the lookout for acquisitions.
