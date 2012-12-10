Klinman Named Scott Medalist

Judith P. Klinman, a professor of the graduate school and Chancellor’s Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the A. I. Scott Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the department of chemistry at Texas A&M. Klinman was chosen for her many contributions to bioorganic and biophysical chemistry. Her research focuses on the determination of fundamental principles of catalytic and regulatory mechanism in enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
The Scott Medal, which consists of a gold medal and a gold-plated replica and is accompanied by a certificate, is named for the late A. Ian Scott, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry, holder of the Robert A Welch Chair in Chemistry, and D. H. R. Barton Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M. The award, made annually since 2009, recognizes excellence in biological chemistry research.
