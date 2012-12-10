Mitsubishi Cleared In Patent Case

The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and other companies did not infringe on Kaneka’s process patent for the manufacture of coenzyme Q10, a dietary supplement. According to Fish & Richardson, MGC’s law firm, Kaneka applied for the patent in the U.S. in 2002. After receiving the patent in 2011, Kaneka immediately initiated a lawsuit against MGC and other firms. Ironically, MGC announced in October that it was closing its only plant making the supplement, located in Japan, because prospects for the business were poor.
